Left Menu

Brazil opposition party alleges police chief reassigned for hard line on deforestation

Brazil's leftist political party PSOL alleged on Thursday that a police chief in the Amazon had been reassigned in retaliation for the position he had taken on illegal logging. The Federal Police said in a statement that Alexandre Saraiva would be replaced as police chief in the state of Amazonas, without giving a reason.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 03:52 IST
Brazil opposition party alleges police chief reassigned for hard line on deforestation

Brazil's leftist political party PSOL alleged on Thursday that a police chief in the Amazon had been reassigned in retaliation for the position he had taken on illegal logging.

The Federal Police said in a statement that Alexandre Saraiva would be replaced as police chief in the state of Amazonas, without giving a reason. Four other state police chiefs would also be replaced, they said. Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the decision to reassign Saraiva was part of a broader turnover in the force following the appointment of a new justice minister.

However, PSOL said in a statement that they believed the move was politically motivated, citing Saraiva's recent criticisms of Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, and were asking prosecutors to investigate. Federal prosecutors did not immediately respond to request for comment on PSOL's allegation.

Saraiva declined to comment on the possible reason for his reassignment. On Wednesday, Saraiva had sent a request to the Supreme Court that an investigation be opened into Salles, according to a copy of the request reviewed by Reuters. The 38-page report accuses Salles of deliberately interfering in a police operation and endorsing allegedly fraudulent certificates for the timber.

Salles did not respond to request for comment. In December, the federal police said they had seized a record 141,000 cubic meters (5 mln cubic feet) of wood in raids along the border between Amazonas and Para states.

Salles later defended the loggers, saying the wood was legally obtained and should be released from police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

California toughens PG&E oversight over wildfire safety work

California officials on Thursday voted to toughen oversight of Pacific Gas Electric, saying the utility had largely failed to perform required tree-trimming work near power lines in areas with the highest risk of wildfires. The unanimous v...

Brazil opposition party alleges police chief reassigned for hard line on deforestation

Brazils leftist political party PSOL alleged on Thursday that a police chief in the Amazon had been reassigned in retaliation for the position he had taken on illegal logging.The Federal Police said in a statement that Alexandre Saraiva wou...

Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government ...

Brazil's Supreme Court confirms decision to annul Lula convictions

A majority of Brazils Supreme Court confirmed on Thursday a decision to annul criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, teeing up a presidential run against current President Jair Bolsonaro in 2022. The decisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021