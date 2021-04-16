Left Menu

Russian military jet escorted U.S. spy plane over the Pacific - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:26 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday an MiG-31 fighter jet had escorted an RC-135 U.S. strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean along the coast of Kamchatka, TASS news agency reported.

The ministry said the U.S. aircraft had not violated Russia's borders.

