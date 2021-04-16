Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 12:13 IST
3 robbers held after brief encounter with police in northeast Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three men were arrested here after a brief exchange of fire with police for an alleged robbery attempt, officials said on Friday.

The accused -- Sabir (30), Ravi (32), and Zuber (22) -- with previous criminal records were arrested on Thursday night in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, they said.

Sabir and Ravi sustained bullet injuries on their legs and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Sharma and his team were inspecting the enforcement of night curfew in the area when they noticed the three men with a weapon on a scooty.

They were trying to rob one person near Kavad Mandir on 66 Foota Road, according to police. Sensing police presence, they tried to escape but were chased by Sharma.

The staff deployed at the picket tried to stop them but they opened fire, police said, adding that the accused lost balance of the vehicle and fell on the road. Thereafter, they again fired at the police team while trying to run away on foot.

Head Constable Anil and Constable Joginder "retaliated in self-defense" and Sabir and Ravi got shot in their legs, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The three accused were arrested and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the law.

A sophisticated pistol with six live cartridges, a country-made pistol with one live round, and a used cartridge were seized along with the stolen scooty, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

