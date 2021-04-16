Delhi Police arrests six wanted criminals

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:57 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested six wanted criminals of a gang from three states, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Ankit alias Ankit Lagarpur (23), Ravi alias Ravi Jagsi (29), Rajan alias Rajan Jaat (24), Sumit Bichpadi alias Cheetah (24), Amit alias Chhota (35), Sudhir Mann (29), they said. According to police, the accused, belonging to Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were carrying a cumulative cash reward of Rs 3,50,000 from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh. ''Different teams were formed and dispatched after comprehensive briefing. The teams raided three different locations in three states and arrested the accused persons,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said. The first team arrested three persons Rajan Jaat, Amit and Sumit Bichpadi from a hideout in Navi Mumbai. The second team busted the Rajasthan module and arrested Ankit Lagarpur and Sudhir Mann when they had come to Delhi to receive a consignment of firearms, the DCP said. The third team busted the Gujarat module with the arrest of Ravi Jagsi from Ahmedabad, he said. The accused were recently involved in gruesome crimes acting on the directions of gang leaders operating from three different countries, police said. Gang leaders Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, suspected to be operating from Thailand, Satenderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, suspected to be operating from Canada, and Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, suspected to have left India to an unknown foreign destination, they said.

With the arrests, it has been revealed that masterminds Kala Rana addressed as 'Tiger', Kala Jathedi as 'Alpha' and Goldy Brar as 'Doctor' within the cartel. Tiger is the communication hub amongst all the gang members, 'Doctor' manages finances and logistics and 'Alpha' decides the targets to be pursued, police said. Ravi Jagsi was also involved in helping gangster Kuldeep alias Fajja escape from Delhi's GTB Hospital and free him from police custody on March 25. He had also supplied a Scorpio car, some weapons and shooters, which were used to facilitate Kuldeep from the hospital. Kuldeep later died in a police action, the DCP said.

