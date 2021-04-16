Be more conservative, considerate in filing applications when judges, staff down with COVID: HC

Be more conservative, considerate in filing applications when judges, staff down with COVID: HCPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:43 IST
A Delhi High Court judge on Friday said lawyers ''need to be a bit more conservative'' while filing applications in the prevailing situation where several judges and staff of the high court are down with COVID-19.
Justice Prathiba M Singh said filing of applications for urgent hearing when there was no urgency in a matter was not fair to the judges or the registry staff.
''Please be a bit more considerate towards the judges and the staff of the high court which is facing a trying time with so many people being down with COVID,'' the judge said.
The judge's remarks came while hearing a matter in which an application was filed for urgent hearing though there was no urgency in it.
