Be more conservative, considerate in filing applications when judges, staff down with COVID: HC

A Delhi High Court judge on Friday said lawyers ''need to be a bit more conservative'' while filing applications in the prevailing situation where several judges and staff of the high court are down with COVID-19.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said filing of applications for urgent hearing when there was no urgency in a matter was not fair to the judges or the registry staff.

''Please be a bit more considerate towards the judges and the staff of the high court which is facing a trying time with so many people being down with COVID,'' the judge said.

The judge's remarks came while hearing a matter in which an application was filed for urgent hearing though there was no urgency in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)