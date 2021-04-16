Left Menu

Russia's plan to restrict foreign warships near Crimea will keep Kerch Strait open - RIA

The Kerch Strait is a crucial part of the regional grain trade connecting the Azov Sea with the Black Sea. The area is also close to military drills which Moscow and Kyiv held simultaneously this week. The right of passage of foreign warships and "other state ships" will be suspended in three spots near Crimea's Black Sea coast from April 24 until October 31, RIA said, citing Russia's defense ministry.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:04 IST
Russia's plan to temporarily restrict movement of foreign warships in part of the Black Sea will not affect the nearby Kerch Strait, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, signaling lower risks for regional trade from Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Kerch Strait is a crucial part of the regional grain trade connecting the Azov Sea with the Black Sea. The area is also close to military drills which Moscow and Kyiv held simultaneously this week.

The right of passage of foreign warships and "other state ships" will be suspended in three spots near Crimea's Black Sea coast from April 24 until October 31, RIA said, citing Russia's defense ministry. Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

But the planned restrictions will not affect navigation in the Kerch Strait or its entry points, RIA said. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Thursday that Russia's actions to close off parts of the Black Sea to foreign warships were illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

