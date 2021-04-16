Greenland's IA party to present new government on Friday - Sermitsiaq

Left Menu

Greenland's left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party, which won a snap election in early April, will present a new government coalition later on Friday, local news outlet Sermitsiaq reported. The coalition will be presented in the capital Nuuk at 1815 GMT, Sermitsiaq said. IA, with 12 seats, needs at least four mandates to form a majority government.

Greenland's left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party, which won a snap election in early April, will present a new government coalition later on Friday, local news outlet Sermitsiaq reported.

The coalition will be presented in the capital Nuuk at 1815 GMT, Sermitsiaq said. Former ruling party Siumut will not be part of the coalition as talks between the parties stalled earlier this week.

Parties still in talks with IA is pro-independence party Naleraq and Atassut, which won four and two mandates respectively. IA, with 12 seats, needs at least four mandates to form a majority government.

