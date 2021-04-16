Left Menu

AP CM writes to PM Modi, urges to send 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the vaccine stocks have completely run out in the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:39 IST
AP CM writes to PM Modi, urges to send 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the vaccine stocks have completely run out in the state. The Chief Minister, in his letter, said that 60 lakh doses are needed to ensure the entire population above 45 years in the state is vaccinated with the first dose in the next three weeks.

He reminded that Andhra Pradesh vaccinated 6,28,961 persons on April 14, which is the highest single-day vaccination number by any state in the country. The state has been facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine for almost three weeks following which the government wrote to the Centre in the last week of March that one crore doses of vaccine are needed for vaccination in the state for the month of April. The Central government has sent 6.4 lakh doses of vaccine on April 12 and 13. However, those doses were completely administered within two days.

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy today held a video conference with collectors and SPs of all districts in the state to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. Recently, Russia's Sputnik V also got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mindtree Q4 net profit climbs 54% to Rs 317.3 cr, confident of double-digit growth in FY22

IT firm Mindtree on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose by 53.9 per cent to Rs 317.3 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong operational efficiency, and expressed confidence in logging double-digit growth in FY22.The Benga...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekl...

Karan Johar's Dharma productions replaces Kartik Aaryan in 'Dostana 2

Karan Johars Dharma productions on Friday announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, due to professional circumstances.Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the ...

WB polls: EC curtails campaign timings, extends silence period to 72 hours for remaining phases

Amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Election Commission EC has decided to curtail the timings of campaigns for the remaining phases and extended the silence period to 72 hours for each of the phases. In its order, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021