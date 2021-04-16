Man stabbed to death by son

Left Menu

Mahendra Pal, a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, was admitted at the Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by his wife Shanti Devi with stab injuries on Thursday, they said. In her statement, Shanti Devi alleged that a quarrel took place between her husband and son over a monetary issue, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:19 IST
A 70-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son over a monetary issue in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Friday. Mahendra Pal, a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, was admitted at the Deepchand Bandhu Hospital by his wife Shanti Devi with stab injuries on Thursday, they said. Pal succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said, adding that his son Anil (40) has been arrested. In her statement, Shanti Devi alleged that a quarrel took place between her husband and son over a monetary issue, a senior police officer said. During the quarrel, Anil stabbed Pal with a knife and ran away. Thereafter, a case under section 302 (murder) was registered and Anil was apprehended, the officer said.

