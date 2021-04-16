Boat-ship collision: Missing fishermen still untraced

Mangaluru, Apr 16 (PTI): Search for the nine fishermen, missing at sea after their boat collided with a foreign cargo vessel off the coast here early Tuesday, continued for the fourth day on Friday, sources said.

Of the 14, who ventured in the boat on April 18, from Beypore in Keralas Kozhikode district, two were saved.

Bodies of three other fishermen were recovered and sent to their native places after post-mortem, the sources said.

Two of the deceased were from Colachel in Tamil Nadu and one from West Bengal.

Vessels and choppers of the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and coastal security police have been on the search for the remaining nine fishermen for the last three days.

A search by divers on Thursday in the cabin of the boat, which sank, yielded no result, said coastal security police personnel.

Fishing boats from Mangaluru and Kozhikode also took part in the search operations, the sources said.

