Police recover ballot boxes snatched during UP panchayat polls; 24 arrested

PTI | Agra | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:51 IST
Two ballot boxes snatched in a village here during polling for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat election were recovered on Friday evening and 24 people arrested, police said.

A clash had broken out between two groups at a booth in Rihawali village of Agra Rural constituency while polling was underway on Thursday, in which four people were injured and the ballot boxes snatched away.

''We have recovered two ballot boxes looted during polling day from Rihawali village, Fatehabad in Agra Rural,'' Superintendent of Police (SP), Agra East, Ashok Venkat said here.

He said 24 people have been arrested in the case so far, and strict action would be taken against them.

Cases have been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law, he added.

