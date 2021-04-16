Left Menu

HC flays posting of bureaucrats to Tribunals

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Flaying the appointment of bureaucrats to various tribunals in the country, the Madras High Court on Friday wondered how such officials could be chosen for the same when the law requires experts to be appointed to these posts.

''The Union government has been creating the Tribunals on tax, banking, environment and other important issues because the judges of the High Courts or the Supreme Court are not experts in the respective field.'' ''When the law requires experts to be appointed to such tribunals, how can you appoint the bureaucrats?'' the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy asked.

The bench was hearing a PIL petition from Sundarrajan of 'Poovulagin Nanbargal', a non-governmental environment protection organisation, which challenged the appointment of former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by the Centre.

The NGO has contended she did not possess the required qualification. The bench had stayed the operation of the appointment order last week.

When the case came up today, the bench observed that the judges are not experts in the fields of taxes, environment and consumer goods.

Hence, the central government created separate tribunals consisting of experts in the respective fields.

Then the bench directed the authorities concerned to file a detailed reply and adjourned the matter till Monday (April 19).

