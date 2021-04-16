Left Menu

Kremlin lays out counter-sanctions to U.S. envoy, but leaves door open to dialogue

The Kremlin unveiled its retaliatory measures to the U.S ambassador to Moscow on Friday, denouncing Washington's latest round of sanctions as "unacceptable" even as it left the door open to dialogue. The United States on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:11 IST
Kremlin lays out counter-sanctions to U.S. envoy, but leaves door open to dialogue

The Kremlin unveiled its retaliatory measures to the U.S ambassador to Moscow on Friday, denouncing Washington's latest round of sanctions as "unacceptable" even as it left the door open to dialogue.

The United States on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin would decide how Moscow would retaliate and that the nuclear powers were worlds apart on the sanctions question, although it said that Moscow, like Washington, was interested in cooperation.

"Our response (to sanctions) will be formed in the time frame, and in the way that the president considers appropriate," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The sanctions addiction of our counterparts remains unacceptable," he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has proposed that he and Putin meet for a summit, called for a de-escalation in tensions late on Thursday after sanctions were announced and said it was vital the White House and Kremlin kept communication lines open. "(Putin) has repeatedly said we're ready to develop dialogue as much as our counterparts are ready to do so. In this sense it is probably positive that the views of the two heads of state coincide," Peskov told reporters.

"Their views categorically do not coincide when it comes to creating mutually beneficial relations and taking each other's interests into account," he added of sanctions. Fears of U.S. sanctions have caused volatility on Russian markets for weeks and prompted the rouble to fall sharply this week. The national currency recovered much of that ground though as it became clear the sanctions had stopped short of crippling measures that would curb Moscow's ability to issue state debt.

Peskov later said that Moscow had informed U.S. ambassador John Sullivan of its sanctions response, the RIA news agency reported. No details were released. Russia-U.S. ties slumped to a new post-Cold War low last month after Biden said he thought Putin was a "killer" and Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington for consultations. The envoy has still not returned almost a month later.

The sanctions were a response to Moscow's suspected meddling in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions. Russia denies all those allegations. The Kremlin said that Putin had yet to decide about whether he would take part in a U.S.-led climate summit.

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, was recalled to Moscow last month amid deteriorating ties. He attended a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guitarist is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot

A heavy metal guitarist on Friday became the first defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol. Jon Ryan Schaffer, the frontman of the band Iced Earth, has agreed to cooperate with inve...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a stateunion territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.NORTHERN REGION StateUT Confirmed Active Discharged Deaths -------...

COVID: 51 more deaths, 3,915 new cases in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 7,772 on Friday with 51 more fatalities, while 3,915 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,90,707, a medical bulletin issued here said. The number of active cases rose to 30,745 from 30,033 on T...

Gym owners unhappy due to COVID-19 shutdown in Delhi

By Aashique Hussain Following the latest COVID-19 curbs announced by the Delhi government forcing gyms to remain shut until further orders, gym owners are asking for a fresh set of guidelines that allow them to work.JK Fitness gym owner Jat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021