Moscow to ask 10 U.S. diplomats to leave Russia - foreign minister
Russia will ask 10 U.S. diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for Washington's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats over alleged election interference and other malign actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday. Moscow would also end the activity in Russia of U.S. funds and NGOs that interfere in the country's internal affairs, he said.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:15 IST
Russia will ask 10 U.S. diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for Washington's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats over alleged election interference and other malign actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday. The U.S. government on Thursday also blacklisted Russian companies and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry.
Lavrov, speaking at a news conference with his Serbian counterpart, said Moscow was also considering possible "painful" measures aimed at U.S. business in Russia. Moscow would also end the activity in Russia of U.S. funds and NGOs that interfere in the country's internal affairs, he said.
