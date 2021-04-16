Punjab Police busts illegal weapon smuggling module

The Punjab police on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-state illicit arms smuggling module with the arrest of three people from Madhya Pradesh.

The police also said it has recovered 30 illegal pistols and 32 magazines besides a car and a motorcycle from the trio. The arrested persons were identified as Crore Singh and Ram Singh Patwa, both residents of Pachori village of Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh and Chander Pal of Khakhnaar village of the same district, police said on Friday. The three accused were arrested on April 15 by the Punjab police in raids carried in two villages, Punjab police chief Dinkar Gupta said.

The DGP said Patwa had revealed that the weapons consignment had been supplied to him by a notorious MP-based arms manufacturer and smuggler, Rahul, who had figured earlier also in seizures of arms consignments by Punjab Police within the last six months.

