Russia pledges more sanctions against U.S. unless Washington changes course

Russia pledges more sanctions against U.S. unless Washington changes courseReuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:26 IST
The Russian foreign ministry on Friday pledged to impose more counter sanctions on Washington unless the United States changed what it called its anti-Russian course and backed away from confrontation.
The foreign ministry made the pledge in a statement detailing counter sanctions against Washington a day after the U.S. government imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.
Russia, which has asked 10 U.S. diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for Washington's expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats, denies all the U.S. allegations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- U.S.
- United States
- Washington
- Ukraine
- Russian
ALSO READ
U.S. to brief Japan, South Korea on North Korea review
WRAPUP 1-Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
Russian entrepreneurs adapt to virus lockdown challenges
Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths
Russia expects maritime rules to be respected amid Nord Stream 2 concerns