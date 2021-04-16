Left Menu

FBI director says U.S. racially motivated extremists traveled to network in Europe

FBI director Christopher Wray told a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing that his agency considered racially motivated militants in the United States to be the domestic extremists with the most extensive international ties and that they had established social media connectivity across borders. Wray said some U.S. extremists had traveled to Europe to meet and possibly train with activists.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:40 IST
FBI director says U.S. racially motivated extremists traveled to network in Europe

Racially motivated American extremists have engaged with like-minded activists overseas and traveled abroad to meet with them, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told a Congressional hearing on Thursday. FBI director Christopher Wray told a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing that his agency considered racially motivated militants in the United States to be the domestic extremists with the most extensive international ties and that they had established social media connectivity across borders.

Wray said some U.S. extremists had traveled to Europe to meet and possibly train with activists. But he also noted that a lot of violent extremist threats "do not fit into nice ideological buckets." Wray's comments about U.S. extremists traveling to Europe track the findings in a non-public version of a report on domestic extremists recently published by U.S spy agencies.

Reuters reported that the non-public report said Americans had traveled to Ukraine to fight with pro-Russian forces against the country’s elected government. Wray did not specify who the racially-motivated extremists he mentioned were but the report said U.S. white supremacists are the "actors with the most persistent and concerning transnational connections."

Wray told legislators that the FBI was engaged in an "ongoing effort" to look out for new threats to the U.S. Capitol -- which was attacked by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 -- and state capitols. He said the agency was receiving "an avalanche of tips that come in." Intelligence officials also told the committee they viewed current Russian military movements near Ukraine as a "show of force."

The directors of the Defense Intelligence Agency and Central Intelligence Agency told the House Intelligence Committee U.S. agencies were monitoring Russian movements. "We all have to take very seriously the buildup," CIA director William Burns said. (Reporting By Mark Hosenball, Daphne Psaledakis and Patricia Zengerle in Washington Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX wins $2.9 bln NASA contract for moon spacecraft -Washington Post

NASA has awarded billionaire Elon Musks SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to fly astronauts to the moon, bypassing Jeff Bezos Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc, the Washington Post reported httpswww.washingto...

Tripura shuts schools, colleges as COVID cases surge

The Tripura government on Friday announced suspension of physical attendance of students in all schools, colleges and universities from April 17 due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.The state administration a week ago had suspended cla...

COVID-19: No feedback from Centre on double mutation, says Maha minister

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said there was no communication from the Centre or genome sequencing laboratories about the prevalence of the double mutant of the COVID-19 virus.The minister said he was 100 per cent sure a...

J-K L-G stresses on training, employment of locals in ongoing power ventures

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday took a comprehensive review of various projects of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited CVPPPL and stressed upon the authorities to ensure maximum local employment.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021