Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-04-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 00:07 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the kingdom's southern city of Jazan, state TV reported.

The coalition said it would take "necessary operational measures" to protect civilians in line with international law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

