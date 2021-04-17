Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-04-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 00:07 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the kingdom's southern city of Jazan, state TV reported.
The coalition said it would take "necessary operational measures" to protect civilians in line with international law.
