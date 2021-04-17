Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key moments in murder trial of Derek Chauvin

Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, said he ruled Floyd’s death was a homicide caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.” In short, he found that Floyd’s heart stopped beating and his lungs stopped working because Chauvin and other officers compressed him against the road in a way that starved his body of oxygen.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 01:37 IST
FACTBOX-Key moments in murder trial of Derek Chauvin

Closing arguments are expected on Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. Here are some of those key moments of the nearly three-week trial:

TEEN WHO FILMED FLOYD'S DEATH DESCRIBES EXPERIENCE One of the first witnesses called was a teenager who recorded the cellphone video viewed by millions worldwide showing Floyd's death. Darnella Frazier told the jury that when she looked at Floyd, she saw her relatives and friends.

"That could've been one of them," Frazier said, adding that she has stayed up some nights "apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more." Frazier cried when prosecutors showed her a frame of the video, a moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd’s neck, appeared to look directly into her lens.

FLOYD'S GIRLFRIEND TELLS OF ROMANCE, BATTLE WITH ADDICTION Early on in the prosecution's case, Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross, 45, took the stand where she told the jury about her romance with Floyd.

Through tears, Ross described the day in August of 2017 they met in a Salvation Army homeless shelter lobby, where they prayed and kissed. She told the jury about how they took walks and dined out. She also testified about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together.

"Addiction, in my opinion, is a lifelong struggle," she said. POLICE CHIEF SAYS CHAUVIN VIOLATED POLICY

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo opened the second week of the trial with 3-1/2 hours of testimony. He testified that Chauvin, 45, broke the department's rules and ethics code. "That in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values," Arradondo told jurors.

Arradondo said it was unusual for police to take someone into custody when the alleged crime was as minor as in the case of Floyd, who was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill at the Cup Foods grocery store. CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER STANDS BY AUTOPSY REPORT

The second week of the trial ended with testimony from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Floyd. Andrew Baker explained to jurors how he concluded that the 46-year-old man’s death was a homicide caused by Chauvin's actions. Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, said he ruled Floyd’s death was a homicide caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.”

In short, he found that Floyd’s heart stopped beating and his lungs stopped working because Chauvin and other officers compressed him against the road in a way that starved his body of oxygen. GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER REMEMBERS 'MOMMA'S BOY'

The prosecution ended its case by calling Philonise Floyd, 39, who described growing up with his older brother and three other siblings in a housing project in Houston, playing video games and dreaming about basketball. The testimony was allowed under a Minnesota doctrine that lets loved ones reminisce to the jury about a crime victim in what is called "spark of life" testimony.

The siblings were raised by a mother everyone in the community called Miss Cissy and who George Floyd doted on. "He was a big momma's boy," Philonise Floyd told jurors.

DEFENSE OPENS CASE, CALLS RETIRED POLICE OFFICER Lawyers for Chauvin began presenting their case at the start of the third week of testimony by calling to the stand a now-retired officer who pulled over a car in which Floyd was a passenger in 2019 - a year before his deadly encounter with Chauvin.

"The passenger was unresponsive and noncompliant to my commands," Scott Creighton told the jury, describing Floyd as nervous and anxious during the tense encounter. "I then had to reach in to him because I wanted to see his hands." The testimony, accompanied by body camera video of the incident, was intended to show the jury what effects the ingestion of opioids may have had on Floyd.

DEFENSE MEDICAL EXPERT REFUTES MEDICAL EXAMINER FINDINGS Chauvin's legal team called their own medical expert to the stand. Dr. David Fowler, who was Maryland's chief medical examiner until his retirement in 2019, testified that Floyd's death was the result of heart disease making his heart beat erratically.

"The more the individual is stressed, both physically and in other ways, the more the demand on the heart is going to increase," he said. Fowler also told the jury he believed exhaust fumes from a police car near where Chauvin pinned Floyd to the road may have contributed to the death. Fowler appeared to dispute at least some of what was found by Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner.

USE OF FORCE EXPERT TELLS JURY CHAUVIN WAS JUSTIFIED Defense attorneys called an expert witness who testified that Chauvin was justified and reasonable in his use of force during Floyd's arrest, contradicting several prosecution witnesses.

Barry Brodd, a private consultant in the use of force by law enforcement, said Chauvin was following his training, given that he was dealing with a tense and fluid situation. “I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified, and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement, in his interactions with Mr. Floyd,” he said.

CHAUVIN WAIVES RIGHT TO TESTIFY Chauvin waived his right to testify to the jury.

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said in a hearing before the jury was brought in after briefly removing his mask, referring to the constitutional right against self-incrimination. (Compiled by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell bid to dismiss indictment, severs perjury charges

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells bid to dismiss an indictment accusing her of aiding the late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of young girls between 1994 and 1997.U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan also...

Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba

Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cubas Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.The 89-year-old Castro made the announcement Friday in a spe...

More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX -sources

An electrical problem that led to dozens of Boeing 737 MAX jets being suspended from service has widened after engineers found similar grounding flaws elsewhere in the cockpit, industry sources said on Friday. Airlines pulled dozens of MAX ...

Biden says U.S. will work with Japan in areas such as 5G, chip supply chains

President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on Friday and said the United States and Japan will invest together in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, genomics and semicondu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021