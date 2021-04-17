White House: Biden will set final increased refugee cap for year by May 15

White House: Biden will set final increased refugee cap for year by May 15Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 02:19 IST
The White House said on Friday in response to criticism that President Joe Biden planned to limit refugee admissions this year to 15,000 that a final cap would be set by May 15.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden's original plan to raise the refugee cap to 62,500 for the year seems unlikely.
