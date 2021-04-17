2 men killed, officer wounded in San Antonio shootout

Two men were killed and a woman and a San Antonio police officer were wounded in a shootout Friday following a routine traffic stop.

Around 11:30 a.m., an officer stopped a pickup truck containing three occupants for an undetermined reason on a street on the city's West Side, Police Chief William McManus said.

The officer's body camera recorded a few minutes of what appeared to be a casual conversation between the officer and the truck's occupants until the driver flashed a handgun and shot the officer in the hand, McManus said.

The officer returned fire while retreating, killing the male driver and a male passenger and wounding a female passenger, he said.

“The officer is very lucky to be alive, getting shot at that close range,” McManus said.

None of the identities of those involved have been released. The woman was taken to a hospital, where her condition was not known.

The incident came one day after a man sought for shooting at busy U.S. 281 from a northern San Antonio flyover overpass was shot and killed hours later by a police officer after the man opened fire outside a San Antonio International Airport terminal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)