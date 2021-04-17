Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on April 24 - Thai spokesman

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Indonesian capital on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday. Myanmar's neighbors have been trying to encourage talks between the rival sides in Myanmar to resolve the turmoil that followed a military coup on Feb. 1.

Several leaders of the 10-member ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, had confirmed their attendance at the meeting in Jakarta, including Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, the Thai spokesman, Tanee Sangrat, said.

