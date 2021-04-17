J'khand HC grants bail to Lalu in Dumka treasury case; paves way for his release from jail
Ranchi, Apr 17 PTIThe Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:21 IST
Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI)The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.
The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.
Prasad had acquired bail in three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgement in the instant case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s to come out of the jail. The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice
- New Delhi
- Prasad
- Ranchi
- Aparesh Kumar Singh
- Lalu Prasad
- Dumka
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.
PIL in SC seeks uniform retirement age for judges New Delhi, Apr 5'
It's completely baseless. Supreme Court, CAG found nothing wrong: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress' attack on govt over Rafale deal.
Assam elections: 78.94 per cent of 79.19 lakh voters exercised franchise till 5 pm in 40 assembly seats where polling is