Bengal: BJP booth agent dies after falling sick during polling

He has been detained and a report has been sought, an official at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.Polling was underway in 45 seats across six districts of the state in the fifth phase.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:28 IST
A booth agent of the BJP died after falling sick at a polling station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday morning, prompting the Election Commission to seek a report, an official said.

Abhijit Samanta, the BJP agent of booth number 107 in the Kamarhati assembly constituency, fell sick within an hour of the beginning of the polling, he said.

Samanta was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital, he said.

Voters waiting in the queue at the booth alleged that Samanta was not attended by poll officials and the central forces personnel initially even as he complained of chest pain and started vomiting.

''We have got information that the agent was not attended properly when he complained of sickness. We have sought a report from the micro observer there,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, an Independent candidate in the Chakdah seat in Nadia was detained after he was found carrying a firearm outside a booth, police said.

Koushik Bhowmick, the candidate, was found carrying the firearm outside booth number 44 and 45, they said.

The entire matter was video-taped and the gun seized, a police officer said.

''The candidate was going around with a gun tucked in his trousers. He dropped the firearm when personnel of the central forces and the police intercepted him. He has been detained and a report has been sought,'' an official at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Polling was underway in 45 seats across six districts of the state in the fifth phase.

