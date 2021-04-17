'Notorious' criminal arrested in J-K's Reasi

A “notorious” criminal who was evading his arrest for the last three years was arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Mohammad Jameel, a resident of Kalyanpur-Marh, was wanted in two cases of kidnapping and attempt to murder registered at police station Reasi between 2018 and 2019, a police spokesman said.

He said Reasi police arrested the accused on specific information from Jammu.

His two other associates, Mohd Murrid and Mohammad Qadir, were arrested by Reasi police this month, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)