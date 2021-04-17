Duo with fake currencies arrested

Erode (TN), Apr 17 (PTI): Two persons with counterfeit currencies with a face value of Rs 3.19 lakh have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The arrest was made on Friday, the police said.

Photo-copy machines, colour paints and bundles of papers in the size of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes have been seized from the two, they said.

Based on a complaint that fake currencies were being in circulation at shops and weekly markets at Anthiyur, a special police team was formed to nab the culprits.

Following investigations, Selvam (54) and Govindaraj (40) were arrested. The latter was involved in an earlier case of the same offence in 2019, they added.

