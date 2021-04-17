Left Menu

Private vehicle would not come within expression of 'public place': SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:02 IST
Private vehicle would not come within expression of 'public place': SC

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI ) A private vehicle does not come within the expression of a “public place” as per the explanation given under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Supreme Court has said.

A bench comprising justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph made the observation while deciding an appeal challenging an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court affirming their conviction and sentence under the NDPS Act.

Two bags of poppy straw were recovered from the accused while they were sitting in a jeep at a public place.

The trial court, after considering the evidence on record, acquitted accused Major Singh but convicted accused Boota Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Gurmohinder Singh, under the NDPS Act and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years.

They were also asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, failing which they were directed to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for two years.

The accused argued before the top court that the vehicle in question was a private one belonging to accused Gurdeep Singh and was not a public conveyance, though it was parked on a public road.

The apex court held that the evidence in the present case clearly shows that the vehicle was not a public conveyance but a private one belonging to Gurdeep Singh, and acquitted the accused as they were charged under the wrong section.

“The Registration Certificate of the vehicle, which has been placed on record also does not indicate it to be a Public Transport Vehicle.

“The explanation to Section 43 shows that a private vehicle would not come within the expression 'public place' as explained in Section 43 of the NDPS Act.

''On the strength of the decision of this court, the relevant provision would not be Section 43 of the NDPS Act but the case would come under Section 42 of the NDPS Act,” the bench said.

It is an admitted position that there was total non-compliance of the requirements of Section 42 of the NDPS Act, the top court said.

“Total non-compliance of Section 42 is impermissible... In the circumstances, the courts below fell in error in rejecting the submissions advanced on behalf of the appellants.

“We, therefore, allow this appeal, set aside the view taken by the High Court and acquit the appellants of the charge levelled against them.

''The appellants be released forthwith unless their custody is required in connection with any other offence,” the bench said.

Under section 42 of the NDPS Act, a designated officer has powers of 'entry, search, seizure or arrest' in a suspected narcotics cases.

Section 43 of the NDPS deals with the power of seizure and arrest in a public place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to journey

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior...

Harsh Vardhan chairs review meeting on COVID-19, says no shortage of vaccine

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level meeting with the Health Ministers of 11 states and Union territories UTs on Saturday and reviewed the avai...

COVID-19: MP HC declares two-day holiday to sanitise premises

The Madhya Pradesh High Court administration on Saturday declared non-working days on April 19 and 20 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and sanitise the court premises.Madhya Pradesh High Court registrar general R K Vani issued...

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema urges people in J&K to get COVID-19 vaccine doses

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema MMU Jammu and Kashmir - an amalgam of various religious bodies headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq - on Saturday expressed serious concern over the second wave of COVID-19 infections and appeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021