PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:42 IST
NIA files charge-sheet against seven in narco-terrorism case

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a charge-sheet here against seven people, including a resident of Punjab, in a narco-terrorism case related to terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), an official said.

The case is related to the seizure of 61 kilograms of heroin, 1.2 kilograms of opium and some arms and ammunition smuggled from across the International Border in the R S Pura sector in Jammu last year, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The charge-sheet was filed against seven narco-smugglers associated with the BKI -- Gurpartap Singh, Sham Lal, Ajeet Kumar alias Kala, Bishan Das alias Raju, Jasraj Singh, Subhash Chander and Gurbaksh Singh –- in the NIA special court here, he said.

Besides Gurpartap Singh, who is a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, the rest are from Jammu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said. The accused were charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The case was registered at the Arnia police station following the recovery of the narcotic substances along with two pistols, three magazines and 100 rounds during a search operation at the International Border near R S Pura in Jammu on September 20 last year, the NIA spokesperson said.

The investigation in the case has revealed that the seven were part of a narco-terrorism module of the BKI, and the prime objective of this module was to raise funds for the terror outfit through proceeds of narcotics, he said. ''Each member of this module had a unique role and responsibility in execution of this conspiracy. The modus operandi involved smuggling of narcotics and arms and ammunition from across the International Border into the Jammu region and further supply and sell the same in Punjab,'' the spokesperson said. He said the proceeds of narcotics were used for funding terrorist activities of the BKI. ''The arms so smuggled were to be used by members of the BKI for violent terrorist acts,'' the spokesperson said.

He said that after their arrest, further searches were conducted at different places. These had led to the recovery of drug proceeds of Rs 9,06,300 along with some more arms and ammunitions and other incriminating materials, the NIA spokesperson said.

