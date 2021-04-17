Odisha: Gangster tests positive for COVID-19, remand put on hold

The Odisha Police could not take gangster Sheik Hyder, who was nabbed after he recently escaped from custody during treatment, on remand, as he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

''The gangster, in isolation, is undergoing treatment inside the jail premises and the district authorities have been informed about his health status,'' he said.

He will be shifted to a Covid hospital with adequate security should there be any official communication in this regard, he said.

A local court had allowed the commissionerate police to take Hyder on remand for seven days beginning Saturday.

''Since the gangster is now infected with the virus, the police remand has been put off,'' Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said.

Undergoing life sentences in two murder cases, Hyder had on April 10 fled from the SCB Medical College and Hospital here after intoxicating a security guard, to Telangana, where he was arrested with the help of police from that state.

Singh said a case has been lodged against the gangster at Mangalabag police station after he escaped from the hospital.

''So far seven persons, including two women, have been arrested in this connection,'' the DCP added.

