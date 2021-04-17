COVID-19: Night curfew in all districts of Uttarakhand imposed

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary on Saturday said that a night curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in all districts of Uttarakhand in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases. A night curfew was in effect in the state between 10.30 pm to 5 am.

Om Prakash, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said, "In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, a night curfew is imposed in all districts between 9 pm to 5 am. Weekend curfew to imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation areas from April 18" According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,484 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

