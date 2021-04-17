Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Over 43 pc voting in Salt Assembly bypoll 

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:48 IST
A turnout of over 43 per cent was recorded in the bypoll to the Salt Assembly seat in Uttarakhand's Almora on Saturday.

A voter turnout of 43.28 per cent was recorded till the end of polling at 5 pm, Almora District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria said.

Polling percentage from some of the booths in the remote areas is still awaited, he said.

Except a minor incident in which one person complained of another person disturbing the election process in the Majhor sector, polling went off peacefully, SSP Pankaj Bhatt said.

Sufficient police personnel were deployed at all 151 polling booths and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, he said.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena due to COVID-19 in November last year.

His elder brother Mahesh Jeena is locked in a straight fight with Congress candidate Ganga Pancholi, who had lost the seat narrowly in 2017.

There are four others in the fray, including two independents There are 95,241 voters in the Salt assembly constituency, of which 48,682 are male and 46,559 female.

