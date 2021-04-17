Punjab & Haryana HC chief justice tests positive for coronavirus

Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha has tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement in this regard was made in a note on the list of cases to be heard on Monday. The chief justice will not be holding the court on April 19 and 20 as he tested positive for coronavirus, according to the note.

Meanwhile, the High court on Saturday said all benches will hear cases through video conference from April 19 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The administrative committee in consultation with the additional solicitor general, Union of India; advocate generals for the state of Punjab and Haryana, senior standing counsel, Chandigarh administration; and the bar association office-bearers has resolved that all benches will hear the cases through vide conference from April 19, according to the order.

