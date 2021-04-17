Left Menu

COVID-19: Hemant Soren urges PM Modi to permit availing services of doctors, CPMFs deployed in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to permit availing services of doctors and paramedics of Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) and military hospitals deployed in the state to help in 'treatment and management' of COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:07 IST
COVID-19: Hemant Soren urges PM Modi to permit availing services of doctors, CPMFs deployed in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to permit availing services of doctors and paramedics of Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) and military hospitals deployed in the state to help in 'treatment and management' of COVID-19 patients. In the letter, Soren said that during the first wave of COVID-19, more than 90 per cent of cases were asymptomatic and the number of persons that required the support of oxygen or ventilator was not very high.

"We had anticipated the second wave to be less virulent due to vaccination and herd immunity. But it has surprisingly turned out to be extremely virulent. We are trying to fight this pandemic with whatever medical infrastructure and resources that are available in this backward state. All the doctors and paramedics available in the government and the private sector are being optimally utilized. But, the requirement to handle the current caseload is much higher than the availability," Soren wrote. The Chief Minister said as Jharkhand is a 'left-wing affected' state, a large (part) of Central Para Military Forces (CRPF) are deployed in the state to fight the 'left-wing extremism'.

"..each such company of CMPF deployed in Jharkhand is manned by a certain number of doctors and paramedics. Similarly, there are two Military Hospitals located at Ranchi and Ramgarh catering to the medical requirement of 23 Infantry Divison, Sikh Regiment and Punjab Regiment. I feel the contingent of doctors and paramedics available with the aforesaid establishments can be of immense help in case they are deployed for the treatment and management of COVID-18 patients," the Chief Minister said. He further urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Hime Affairs and Ministry of Defence to issue necessary instructions for permitting the state government to deploy doctors and paramedics of the CPMFs and Military Hospitals for the treatment and management of COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen and the figure for patients in hospital has also dropped, the health ministry said on Saturday, in a sign pressure on the medical system is easing.Health minist...

Bypolls held for two Lok Sabha, 12 assembly seats

Bypolls were held for two parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and 12 assembly seats spread across 10 states on Saturday.The by-election in Pipili assembly seat in Odisha was adjourned following the death of Congress...

PM Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19, calls for ramping up vaccine production, availability of hospital beds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 in view of rising cases and stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. He said that all necessary meas...

Odisha imposes weekend shutdown in 10 districts, night curfew in all towns

The Odisha government Saturday imposed a weekend shutdown in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh and implemented night curfew in all urban areas across the state in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19.The coastal state has registered as m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021