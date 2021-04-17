Left Menu

Hours after getting bail, R-Day violence case accused Deep Sidhu arrested again

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, an accused in the Republic Day violence in the national capital, in another case on Saturday.

Updated: 17-04-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:27 IST
Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu. [File photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, an accused in the Republic Day violence in the national capital, in another case on Saturday. Sidhu, who was already in jail, was granted bail by a Delhi court earlier today in a case relating to violence in Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

As per the statement issued by Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Gupta, the actor was arrested on February 9 in connection with an FIR registered for alleged involvement in Red Fort violence. "He was granted regular bail vide order dated 16.04.21 which was communicated to us today. However, around 1 PM to 1.30 PM, before he could be released from jail, he was arrested in FIR 98/21 also registered by PS Kotwali and in respect of the same incident at Red Fort," said Gupta.

"The need and timing of the arrest is extremely questionable and it is a grave affront to personal liberty of an individual and runs foul of rights guaranteed under Article 21.Hopefully, we are given an opportunity tomorrow before the concerned Magistrate to seek his release under section 167 CrPC against illegal arrest in light of Arnesh Kumar judgment and many others of the Apex Court. The opportunity of being heard is also a fundamental right," he added. (ANI)

