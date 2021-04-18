Russia and Belarus detain two Lukashenko critics, one a dual US citizen

Russia's FSB security service said on Saturday that it had detained two Belarusian citizens in Russia for what it said was an attempted coup and assassination attempt against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Working in cooperation with the Belarusian KGB, Russia's FSB detained Yuri Zyankevich, a lawyer who has dual citizenship of the United States and Belarus, and Belarusian political analyst Alexander Feduta, the FSB said in a statement.

