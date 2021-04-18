Czech minister says Russia row could influence nuclear station tender

Czech minister says Russia row could influence nuclear station tenderReuters | Prague | Updated: 18-04-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 02:35 IST
The Czech Republic's security row with Russia could influence a decision on whether Russia is invited to bid on building a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek told Reuters on Saturday.
The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Dukovany
- The Czech Republic's
- The Czech Republic
- Russian
ALSO READ
Russia backs extending space cooperation deal with U.S. to 2030 -agencies
Russia reports 9,021 new COVID-19 cases, 384 deaths
Syria to get COVID-19 vaccines from China, Russia, WHO within days - SANA
Russia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths
Russia records 8,817 new COVID-19 cases in 24 Hours