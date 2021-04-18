Left Menu

Mandatory 14-day quarantine for Delhi residents returning from Kumbh Mela

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:07 IST
Mandatory 14-day quarantine for Delhi residents returning from Kumbh Mela
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi residents who have visited the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar or are planning to do so will have to undergo compulsory 14-day home quarantine on their return and upload their details on an official website, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in an order.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela has been at the centre of controversy amid fears that it could be a super spreader event with lakhs of devotees attending the event as the second wave of the coronavirus surges uncontrollably.

The order issued on Saturday said those who visited Kumbh from 4 April onwards or those who plan to do so till the end of the religious congregation at Haridwar on April 30 will have to upload their personal details, ID proof and dates of departure and arrival back to Delhi at the website www.delhi.gov.in.

''All residents of Delhi who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh 2021 at Haridwar, shall be required to compulsory home quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival to Delhi,'' said the order issued by Vijay Dev, Chief Secretary and chairperson on the executive committee of DDMA.

If a person returning from Haridwar Kumbh fails to upload his particulars on the Delhi government portal, he will be sent to the institutional quarantine centre for 14 days by district magistrates concerned, the order said.

Violators of the DDMA order will be liable to be proceeded against under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions, it added. A total of 1,701 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID-19 norms like wearing face masks and social distancing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Jhilli fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Indias Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, lifted 69kg in the sn...

Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 pc in 24 hrs: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Over 25,500 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 pc in 24 hrs CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Czechs to discuss alleged Russian link to 2014 blast with EU

The Czech Republic is informing its NATO and European Union allies about suspected Russian involvement in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion and will discuss the matter at an EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday, acting Foreign Minister Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021