All possible support being extended to states to fight COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan

Amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday assured that "all possible support is being extended to states to fight COVID-19 by taking steps to - double Remdesivir production and supply, ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen, continuously supply COVID-19 vaccines and enhance healthcare infrastructure."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:20 IST
All possible support being extended to states to fight COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Informing about the measures that are being taken to strengthen the vaccination drive across the country, he highlighted the following steps in pointers and tweeted, "COVID-19 vaccine supplies of small states being replenished every 7 days and every 4 days for big states. Steps taken to quickly enhance basket of vaccines available. Production of Covaxin to increase 10 times by September 2021."

India's vaccination drive commenced on January 16. In order to enhance the hospital beds capacity for COVID-19 patients, the government will be, "setting up temporary hospitals" and "dedicating wards at hospitals under Union Ministries," he added.

The Minister also tweeted that "additional ventilators are being provided by Government of India," which he accompanied by state-wise data that read, "Maharashtra-1121, UP-1700, Jharkhand-1500, Gujarat-1600, Madhya Pradesh-152 and Chhattisgarh-230." In addition to how the government is acting upon the issue of oxygen supply, Dr Vardhan wrote, "Projected demand of high-burden states mapped with supplies."

"Oxygen production being maximised and diverted from industrial use to medical use, expediting installation of 162 PSA plants across the country, and 24*7 coordination cell assisting the states," he added. To fulfil the requirement of Remdesivir, the Indian government is taking the following measures: "Production being doubled to 74.1L/month by May. Express permission given to 20 manufacturing plants to increase production. Exports prohibited. Prices capped. Strict monitoring to curb any malpractice, hoarding and black marketing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

