Religious events: Minister writes to CM for relaxations

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 11:56 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to relax the conditions of the ban imposed on religious programmes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Poojary, who is also DK district-in-charge Minister, said religious events in the coastal districts have been badly affected by the ban and sought concessions in the rules.

Poojary said 'Yakshagana' performances to meet the religious vows of devotees, Nemotsavas, the consecration of idols and Brahmakalashotsava have been severely hit as permission was not being given to holding them even in a symbolic manner.

He requested the Chief Minister to extend the concessions given to other programmes to religious activities also.

The state government on Saturday had banned all religious programmes in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed restrictions on other private and public celebrations.

Meanwhile, in line with the state government's order, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn the permissions already given by it for holding religious programmes within the city.

MCC commissioner Akshay Sridhar in a release said those who violate the rules will be penalised as per the Disaster Management Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

