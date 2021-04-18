Left Menu

Railways deploys 94 Covid care coaches in Maharashtra's Nandurbar

Ministry of Railways has deployed 94 covid care coaches in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district out of around 4,000 coaches across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:00 IST
Railways deploys 94 Covid care coaches in Maharashtra's Nandurbar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Railways has deployed 94 covid care coaches in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district out of around 4,000 coaches across the country. Six COVID-19 patients have been admitted in NDB (station code of Nandurbar) rake so far.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Only Maharashtra has sent the requisition to Indian Railways and Railways have allocated these coaches to the state. It may be noted that these coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID care centres as per guidelines issued by MoHFW. These coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspected and confirmed COVID cases. These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MoHFW and NITI Ayog.

Last year, during the first wave of coronavirus, Indian Railways had deployed several COVID Care coaches in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 die due to low pressure oxygen in MP hospital

At least six COVID-19 patients died in the ICU of a government hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol due to low pressure in medical oxygen supply, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place at the Government Medical College Hospital h...

Guillermo Lasso wins Ecuador's Presidential election with 52 pc votes

Quito Ecuador, April 18 ANISputnik Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement won Ecuadors presidential election with over 52 per cent of the votes, the National Electoral Council said, releasing final voting results. With 100 per ce...

COVID-19: Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment, says CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Jhilli fetches gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Indias Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.Jhilli, a junior world championship bronze medallist, lifted 69kg in the sn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021