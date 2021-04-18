2 booked for opening shops despite being COVID positive

A case has been registered against two persons in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly opening their shops despite testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Belthara Road Subdivisional Magistrate Sarvesh Kumar Yadav said there were complaints against Umesh and Ranjeet, residents of Bhimpura police station area, for opening their shops at a village.

A probe revealed that Umesh has opened his fruit shop, while Ranjeet had opened his saloon.

A case was registered against them on Saturday and the matter is being investigated by police, the official said. PTI CORR NAV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)