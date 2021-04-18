Left Menu

Centenarians emerge as face of vaccination drive in Punjab's Patiala

Three centenarians of Punjab's Patiala have emerged as an inspiration for others to join the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the district.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:16 IST
Centenarians emerge as face of vaccination drive in Punjab's Patiala
Centenarian Jattan Kaur, 105 at a vaccination camp.. Image Credit: ANI

Three centenarians of Punjab's Patiala have emerged as an inspiration for others to join the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the district. Citing an example, Jattan Kaur, 105 of Village Biradwal area, 104-year-old Sita Devi from Kalyan and Najar Singh from Rakhra area have emerged as the face of vaccination drive in Patiala by getting inoculated themselves against the coronavirus.

Jattan Kaur administered the vaccine at Biradwal village along with her son and grandson. "When we were getting ready for visiting vaccination camp organised by the administration with the help of village Panchayat, her mother expressed her strong will to get the COVID jab first," her son Baldev Singh said, according to an official statement on Sunday.

He also said that the courage shown by her mother was exemplary for the others too who were gathered there to get COVID jab. Another 104-years-old, Najar Singh who was vaccinated at Rakhra village of the district, also feeling morally boosted after getting the jab.

"We have the option of vaccination against COVID then why we are reluctant to get jab, infact we should support the government's efforts to strenthen our immunity against this deadly virus," the centenary said. Deputy Commissioner, Kumar Amit who is leading the campaign in the district, while reacting to these news of having vaccine jabs by centenarians said: "These brave hearts have set an example for others too."

"We are approaching every nook and corner of the district to make all the eligible persons immunized against the COVID-19. The vaccination is the effective tool to reduce the mortality being caused by the pandemic by making their immunity strong," he added here in the statement. Elaborating the ways adopted to ramp up the vaccination drive, the deputy commissioner said that we are getting helps of Panchayats by arranging special outreach camps, of ward councillors, of religious organisrations to make our district safer.

Applauding the role of health workers in the drive, he said that they are working relentlessly despite of the increasing pressure due to their continue job. Similarly, Department of Revenue and Rural Development and Panchayats, local bodies, Cooperation (Cooperative Societies), Mandi Board and religious people are contributing a lot by supporting our efforts. "We have crossed a benchmark of 1.5 lakh jabs in our district and we hope, it will be doubled in next few days," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through video conferencing and directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest. As per Pri...

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations capacity.Patel, who handl...

Delhi CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an in...

Cape Verde holds parliamentary election

Cape Verde held parliamentary elections on Sunday, with the ruling party Movement For Democracy MpD pitted against its main challenger, the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde PAICV.A cluster of 10 volcanic islands 570 km 350 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021