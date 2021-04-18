IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKRPTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 17:33 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli c Tripathi b Varun 5 Devdutt Padikkal c Tripathi b Prasidh Krishna 25 Rajat Patidar b Varun 1 Glenn Maxwell c Harbhajan b Cummins 78 AB de Villiers not out 76 Kyle Jamieson not out 11 Extras: (NB-3, W-5) 8 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-9, 3-95, 4-148 Bowling: Harbhajan Singh 4-0-38-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-39-2, Shakib Al Hasan 2-0-24-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-34-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-31-1, Andre Russell 2-0-38-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
