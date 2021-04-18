Left Menu

Stringent NSA to be invoked against 3 people arrested in UP for black-marketing of Remdesivir

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:14 IST
The stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against three people, including two medical representatives, who were arrested on Thursday for alleged black-marketing of Remdesivir injections amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said smuggling and selling of the drug required for COVID-19 treatment ''is a crime against humanity. The decision to slap the stringent NSA against the accused persons has been taken.'' The formalities for slapping the NSA must be completed before the accused could seek bail from court, Arun said.

The three people were arrested here on Thursday for alleged black-marketing of Remdesivir injections.

A total of 265 Remdesevir injections were seized from their possession, a senior UP Police Special Task Force official said.

The arrested persons were identified as medical representatives Prashant Shukla and Mohan Soni, residents of Naubasta, and Sachin Kumar of Haryana.

