3 brick kiln workers from Odisha die, 25 injured in mishap

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI): Three labourers from Odisha were killed and 25 others injured when the lorry carrying them turned turtle after hitting a car near here on Sunday, police said.

The lorry was carrying 30 workers, allemployees of brick kilns in Telangana, Of the 25 injured, the condition of three is critical.

Allhave been taken to different hospitals, the police said adding that a case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)