Kerala helped transport of 20,000-litre oxygen to Goa: Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said the Kerala government has facilitated the transport of 20,000 litres of liquid oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

''I extend my gratitude to Smt @shailajateacher Madam, Hon Health Minister of Kerala, for helping us with movement of 20,000 litres of liquid oxygen for COVID patients in the state of Goa. The people of Goa are really grateful for your contribution to our fight against #COVID19,'' Rane tweeted.

