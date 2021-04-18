IPL Scoreboard: DC vs Punjab

Delhi Capitals Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Gayle b Arshdeep Singh 32 Shikhar Dhawan b Richardson 92 Steven Smith c Richardson b Meredith 9 Rishabh Pant c Hooda b Richardson 15 Marcus Stoinis not out 27 Lalit Yadav not out 12 Extras: (LB-2, NB-3, W-6) 11 Total: (for 4 wickets in 18.2 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-107, 3-152, 4-180 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 3-0-22-1, Mohammed Shami 4-0-53-0, Jalaj Saxena 3-0-27-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-41-2, Deepak Hooda 2-0-18-0, Riley Meredith 2.2-0-35-1.

