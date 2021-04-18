Delhi: Man without mask misbehaves with cops when stopped, arrested

Delhi: Man without mask misbehaves with cops when stopped, arrestedPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:59 IST
A man was arrested after he and his wife allegedly misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel when they were stopped for not wearing masks in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Sunday, officials said.
A purported video of the incident was shared on social media platforms, wherein the couple could be seen misbehaving with police personnel when they were asked the reason for not wearing masks.
Police have registered a case against Pankaj and his wife Abha, residents of Patel Nagar in central Delhi.
Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days.
According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm. The couple, travelling in a car, misbehaved with the policemen when they were stopped and asked the reason for not wearing mask. The woman misbehaved with the police personnel and said they would not pay fine and started arguing with them.
They were taken to Darya Ganj police station and the man arrested, police officials said.
