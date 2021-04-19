Left Menu

COVID-19: All universities, schools in Jammu and Kashmir to remain shut till May 15

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, all universities, colleges and schools in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15, 2021.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-04-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 08:38 IST
Manoj Sinha chairing a meeting. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, all universities, colleges and schools in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15, 2021. This was announced by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in a high level meeting chaired by him on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which witnessed some major decisions in the direction of containment and control efforts for mitigating the spread of the virus in the union territory (UT).

After a detailed discussion, the decision was taken to keep all Universities and Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15, 2021, except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/ research/thesis work and internship etc. Colleges will move to online teaching mode. All schools in Jammu and Kashmir shall also continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15, 2021.

In view of the surge in the cases, public gatherings are being restricted and it was decided that the ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings/functions shall be 20 in case of funerals; 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kinds of gatherings at outdoor venues. The Lieutenant Governor passed the necessary directions for strict enforcement of the existing guideline for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers to Jammu and Kashmir. All passengers or travelers coming to J&K, whether by rail, road or air, will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

The Lt Governor directed all District Magistrates to put in place an effective mechanism to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded markets, shopping complexes and Malls, besides taking stern action against the violators. In this regard, necessary cooperation and support of the local Bazaar/market associations may also be taken, he added. He also called for taking market associations on board in the fight against corona virus by encouraging them to voluntarily stagger opening timings and schedules of the business establishments to reduce crowds.

During the meting, the District Superintendents of Police were directed to ensure that Matadors, Buses, Mini buses, and other modes of public transport are plying strictly as per their registered / authorized seating capacity with no standing be allowed. They were also asked to take punitive measures under relevant provisions of the Law. The Lt Governor was briefed about the latest update on the surge in Covid cases, Covid testing capacities, trends of daily testing, district wise trend of active cases, infrastructure for covid management viz bed capacity, ventilators, oxygen generation plants besides logistics with the health care institutions in J&K, district-wise vaccination coverage.

While reviewing the COVID-19 management and control efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor instructed the officers to achieve 100 per cent coverage under the Ayushman Bharat - SEHAT scheme, besides making serious efforts to intensify the vaccination in their respective districts. He directed Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar to ramp up the efforts to increase vaccination of the age appropriate categories and involve prominent religious leaders, sportspersons, and public figures to sensitize the public for getting vaccinated for one's own safety and safety of others.

The Lt Governor further called for heightened awareness to keep the infection low and immediate capacity augmentation. (ANI)

