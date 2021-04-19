Rajnath Singh directs DRDO to provide 150 jumbo oxygen cylinders to UP govt
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday supplied 150 jumbo cylinders of medical oxygen to the Uttar Pradesh government, as per directions by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:51 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday supplied 150 jumbo cylinders of medical oxygen to the Uttar Pradesh government, as per directions by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. An additional 1,000 cylinders would be provided by the DRDO later. The oxygen would be supplied to hospitals in Lucknow for COVID-19 patients.
The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated further with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself testing positive on Wednesday. The state government on Friday announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, Monday.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh currently has a total of 1,91,457 active COVID-19 cases, with 6,50,333 total infections and 9,830 deaths. The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JLR plans to undertake ten product actions in Indian mkt in current fiscal
India reports 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 513 deaths in last 24 hours
Vedanta Resources says contributed over Rs 34K cr to Indian exchequer in FY20
Indian Army delegation in Bangladesh for multinational military exercise 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021'
India Accelerator plans to select 100 startups for seed funding in 2021