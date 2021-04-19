Left Menu

Rajnath Singh directs DRDO to provide 150 jumbo oxygen cylinders to UP govt

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:51 IST
Edit
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday supplied 150 jumbo cylinders of medical oxygen to the Uttar Pradesh government, as per directions by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. An additional 1,000 cylinders would be provided by the DRDO later. The oxygen would be supplied to hospitals in Lucknow for COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated further with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself testing positive on Wednesday. The state government on Friday announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh currently has a total of 1,91,457 active COVID-19 cases, with 6,50,333 total infections and 9,830 deaths. The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

